16 arrested for blocking door to Kansas governor's office - KCTV5 News

16 arrested for blocking door to Kansas governor's office

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
Sixteen people were arrested at the Kansas Statehouse during the Poor People's Campaign's fourth week of protests. (WIBW) Sixteen people were arrested at the Kansas Statehouse during the Poor People's Campaign's fourth week of protests. (WIBW)

TOPEKA, KS. (AP) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has arrested 16 protesters who blocked access to Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer's ceremonial office by sitting outside the door.

The people arrested Monday for misdemeanor criminal trespassing were part of the Poor People's Campaign. They were protesting over health care issues and environmental problems.

Colyer has opposed expanding the state's Medicaid coverage for needy residents as contemplated by the 2010 federal Affordable Care Act. The Republican governor was traveling Monday.

The campaign began weekly protests May 21. Each one has started with a rally and ended with a demonstration in which participants have been arrested or cited for blocking traffic.

The patrol said the group violated the terms of its permit for Monday's rally by sitting in front of Colyer's office, yelling and singing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.