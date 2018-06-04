Eye on pitching: Royals select pitchers with first three picks in their draft

The Kansas City Royals selected Baseball America's 2018 National Player of the Year with the 18th overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Florida Gators ace Brady Singer is 11-1 this season with a 2.27 ERA - and opposing batters have hit .188 on him this season.

Singer was considered a top prospect for the draft and is already getting rave reviews from pitcher turned analyst Pedro Martinez.

“I think this is the safest bet in the draft,” Martinez said. “This kid is strong, he’s got two big-league pitches ready already. The fastball is a power fastball, the curveball is there."

During his career, Singer is 22-8 with a 3.16 ERA.

He was listed as a Top 5 prospect by Baseball America.

"His fastball is his best pitch, up to 95-96 with boring action in on right-handed hitters when things are going well," a scouting report from MinorLeagueBaseball .com reads. "He can also show a plus slider and has made good strides with his change-up this spring."

Royals pick Singer's teammate with second pick

With the 33rd pick of the draft, the Royals selected another Florida Gator, this time right-handed pitcher Jackson Kowar.

In 12 starts this year with the Gators, he's 8-2 with a 2.80 ERA.

In a scouting report for MinorLeagueBaseball.com, Kowar was called a "certain first round pick" and projected to be selected in the middle of the round.

His fastball has peaked at 97-98 mph.

"His best secondary pitch is his change-up, drawing plus ratings. Development of his breaking ball has been key this spring and while it is sharper and more consistent than in 2017, it is still his third pitch behind the fastball and change," the report said.

With third pick, Royals select another pitcher

Pitching is clearly a priority for the Royals in the draft, as the Royals selected a third pitcher.

Daniel Lynch, a left-hander from Virgina, was projected to be selected in the top three rounds.

"Lynch is a lanky, thin-waisted lefthander who throws from a three-quarter slot with slight crossfire action and a good finish over his plant foot in a delivery that starts from the extreme third base side of the rubber," a scouting report from Baseball America read. "He showed a four-pitch mix that included a 90-92 mph fastball, 81-83 changeup, a low 80s slider and an upper 70s curveball."

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.