$3,000 in vintage instruments stolen from Kansas City musician

A local artist says burglars took the tools he uses to make his livelihood.
You can usually find Patrick Keizer rocking out on YouTube and at local music clubs.
He plays on vintage guitars and keyboards, but a few days ago, he came home to find his window open and his apartment ransacked.
Three of his guitars were stolen, along with his analog synth machine.
"What they were able to do is push the window up and walk in," he said. "It has this amazing sound that's hard to replicate."
He estimates the face value of the instruments tallies around $3,000. One of the guitars was an instrument he had played since he was a teenager.
To him, the instruments are irreplaceable.
"It's frustrating as a musician," he said. "We rely on these instruments to pull income to advance our careers and express what we need to express."
