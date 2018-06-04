5 transported to hospital after car strikes KCK police cruiser - KCTV5 News

5 transported to hospital after car strikes KCK police cruiser

Source: Kansas City, KS. police chief Terry Zeigler. Source: Kansas City, KS. police chief Terry Zeigler.
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Five people were transported to the hospital following a wreck at 18th and Minnesota in Kansas City, KS. 

Kansas City, KS police say an officer was traveling southbound on 18th Street to assist in a foot pursuit at 18th and Central. 

At the intersection of 18th and Minnesota, the officer traveling with lights and sirens was struck by a black Hyundai passenger vehicle.

The officer's vehicle was then spun around into the front of a KCATA bus.

Three people on the bus were injured. 

