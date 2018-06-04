5 transported to hospital after car strikes KCK police cruiser

Five people were transported to the hospital following a wreck at 18th and Minnesota in Kansas City, KS.

Kansas City, KS police say an officer was traveling southbound on 18th Street to assist in a foot pursuit at 18th and Central.

At the intersection of 18th and Minnesota, the officer traveling with lights and sirens was struck by a black Hyundai passenger vehicle.

The officer's vehicle was then spun around into the front of a KCATA bus.

Three people on the bus were injured.

