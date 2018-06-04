Gas prices are going down, but it's not all good news. Prices are still 50 cents higher than this time last year. (KCTV5)

Gas prices are going down, but it's not all good news. Prices are still 50 cents higher than this time last year.

Kansas City gas prices fell 3.7 cents per gallon last week and average $2.68 a gallon. National averages show a drop of almost 2 cents for an average of $2.94 per gallon.

Here is what you can expect to pay at your nearest convenience store:

In Jackson County, prices are around $2.65 a gallon

In Platte County, expect to shell out $2.67 a gallon

On the Kansas side in Johnson County, prices average $2.69 a gallon

All eyes are on OPEC and their coming meetings to see if they’ll push oil prices higher or if they’ll allow cheaper prices for the summer driving season.Last week nearly 40 states saw decreases in gas prices, but 10 still saw small increases in price.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.