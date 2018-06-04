Woman shot in the face near 44th, Spruce - KCTV5 News

Woman shot in the face near 44th, Spruce

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Officers were called about noon to the 4400 block of Spruce Avenue on a shooting. (KCTV5) Officers were called about noon to the 4400 block of Spruce Avenue on a shooting. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A woman in her 30s was shot in the face Monday, Kansas City police said.

Officers were called about noon to the 4400 block of Spruce Avenue on a shooting.

The victim was found in front of the home suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A witness told police that the suspect and victim got into an altercation. The victim was shot, and the suspect fled.

No other details were immediately available.

