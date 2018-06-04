Man shot, killed at Las Vegas house party identified as 2013 Lee - KCTV5 News

Man shot, killed at Las Vegas house party identified as 2013 Lee’s Summit West grad

LAS VEGAS (KCTV) -

A man killed at a house party in Southwest Las Vegas has been identified as a 2013 graduate of Lee’s Summit West High School.

Raheem Anthony Rice, 23, died after he was shot in the back Sunday, according to the Clark County Coroners office. His death was listed as a homicide.

Rice was standing outside a home conversing with a group on the 6100 block of Novelty Street, near South Fort Apache Road and West Patrick Lane when a black sedan drove by and opened fire, according to Las Vegas police. 

A 17-year-old boy was also shot, police said. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Both victims were taken to University Medical Center Trauma where Rice later died. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and KVVU. All rights reserved.

