Parents uneasy over Kobach's appearance in parade atop Jeep with giant replica gun

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Amy Anderson, Anchor/Reporter
Kansas Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach’s Jeep is decked out in red, white and blue with what appears to be a .50-caliber machine gun mounted to the front. (Kris Kobach/Twitter) Kansas Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach’s Jeep is decked out in red, white and blue with what appears to be a .50-caliber machine gun mounted to the front. (Kris Kobach/Twitter)
SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -

Old Shawnee Days is billed as weekend entertainment for the whole family, and that’s why it draws so many people year after year.

However, what some parents weren’t banking on was a big lesson in the Second Amendment, and some say they’re not happy about it.

“Instantly just taken aback…” Renee Lawrence said.

Lawrence brought her whole family to Old Shawnee Days. It’s tradition for her and has been for 15 years. She and her kids watched as the parade went by as the kids collected candy.

There was a lot of dancing and laughs, and then she says she noticed Kansas Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach in a Jeep decked out in red, white and blue with what appeared to be a .50-caliber machine gun mounted to the front.

 “We did notice the gun. My 3-year-old climbed into his dad’s lap,” Lawrence said.

 Lawrence wasn’t the only parent uneasy over the display. Many lashed out at Kobach and even the city of Shawnee on social media. 

The city issued a statement, distancing itself from the move and apologizing for anyone who was upset by Kobach’s decision. 

Kobach’s camp quickly pointed out it was a replica, and Kobach himself later followed with a tweet saying, “the outrage over the replica gun on the back of a patriotic Jeep is the left trying to attack guns and your #2a rights. I will not back down in the face of a snowflake meltdown and outrage culture.” 

That tweet was followed by a link to a Breitbart article on the topic.

Lawrence questions how the average person would know it wasn’t a real gun.

“It looked like a gun to us. Our children thought it was a gun. So to us, it was a gun,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence says while she’s all for the Second Amendment and believes most Americans are, this was not the time for it or the place.

“I just found that this was kind of classless … a little bit distasteful,” Lawrence said.

Important to note there were people on social media defending Kobach’s prop as well.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

