Kauffman Stadium named best vegan-friendly ballpark

A black man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Leesville, Louisiana this week. The teen driver who hit him later posted on Snapchat racial slurs about the man he hit and seemed to have a nonchalant attitude about the situation.More >
Authorities in Gardner have arrested one person after they led police on a short chase and set a mobile home on fire late Sunday night. The incident started at about 9:30 p.m. at a mobile home in the 1100 block of E Santa Fe Street.More >
Four people were killed and four others were injured after a police chase ended in a violent crash on Friday. Now, a 24-year-old woman is facing charges.More >
The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake to celebrate the marriage of a same sex couple because of religious objections.More >
The city of Shawnee has released a statement after Secretary of State Kris Kobach showed up at the Old Shawnee Days Parade in what he called a "souped up Jeep with a replica gun," which caused some to be concerned.More >
A woman drove a car onto a youth baseball field in Maine on Friday night, scattering players and bystanders before striking and killing a 68-year-old man, authorities said.More >
The suspect in multiple murders in Phoenix and Scottsdale apparently shot and killed himself Monday morning as officers prepared to move in on him at a Scottsdale hotel, police said.More >
Passengers are still turning away from Southwest Airlines after its fatal accident in April. Southwest said it expects bookings to fall this quarter at the higher end of its expectations.More >
"No, I do not -- I have never talked to her. But I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry. That's very different. The apology was public."More >
