Kauffman Stadium named best vegan-friendly ballpark

By Kelli Peltier, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kauffman Stadium and the word vegan don’t typically go together -- until now.

Coming in at No. 10, Kauffman Stadium has made PETA’s list of top 10 vegan-friendly ballparks for the first time.

Some of the vegan-friendly options include fresh tacos and wraps, meat-free Philly cheesesteak and a vegan coleslaw.

"From top-of-the-line veggie burgers to zesty tacos, the Kansas City Royals are knocking it out of the park with delicious animal-friendly stadium snacks," PETA’s Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said. "All the compassionate ballparks on PETA's list are proving that vegan eating is as American as baseball and apple pie."

PETA states that going vegan would allow fans more time to enjoy ballgames, since eating meat and other animal byproducts has been linked to higher risks of heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and cancer.

Landing at the top of PETA's list is Target Field in Minnesota, where fans can try sriracha "brats" and vegan cheese pizza.

The Texas Rangers' Globe Life Park, which came in second place, offers a ‘top n’ go Frito pie’ topped with beyond meat crumbles for a vegan twist on a Texan classic.

To view the complete rankings, click here.

