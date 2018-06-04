Decrying 'snowflake meltdown,' Kobach says he plans to use jeep in more parades

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach says the outrage over his appearance in a parade atop a Jeep with a giant replica gun mounted on the back is "the left trying to attack guns" and the Second Amendment. (Kris Kobach/Twitter)

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach says the outrage over his appearance in a parade atop a Jeep with a giant replica gun mounted on the back is "the left trying to attack guns" and the Second Amendment.

The Republican gubernatorial candidate said in a tweet Sunday that he will "not back down in the face of a snowflake meltdown and outrage culture."

On Monday, he told KCTV5's Amy Anderson that he plans to take it to more parades.

"I understand that some people on the radical left don't like guns - don't like the US military - and don't like American strength," Kobach said. "They think we should be weak or like all the other nations of the world. I just disagree - I like all three."

Kobach says he heard nothing but positive things as they drove down Johnson Drive on Saturday.

"The reaction of the crowd was overwhelmingly positive," Kobach said. "If someone is so offended by the sight of a gun that they protest and then make a big fuss about it and they say this should not be allowed in a parade, then I think that person really is a snowflake. I don't think that person should vote for me."

The Kansas City suburb of Shawnee apologized in a statement to those who felt unsafe after Kobach's appearance at the Saturday morning parade.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management says someone subsequently hacked its Twitter account and sent a message that read: "Hey Kris, I think you are a bad guy with a gun. Also, maybe worse, you a dumb guy with a gun."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.