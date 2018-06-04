'Trooper Ben' selected as one of '50 Kansans You Should Know'

Kansas Highway Patrol Technical Trooper Ben Gardner has been selected as one of Ingram’s 50 Kansans You Should Know

If you don’t know who Trooper Ben is, you probably should, according to a Kansas City business magazine.

Kansas Highway Patrol technical trooper Ben Gardner has been selected as one of Ingram’s 50 Kansans You Should Know, which honors high-achieving citizens in our state.

Gardner joins 399 other outstanding citizens and community leaders, which the business magazine has honored since 2011.

“We are proud to have Technical Trooper Ben Gardner selected by Ingram’s magazine to represent both Kansas, and our agency,” Col. Mark Bruce said. “Ben does an excellent job, not only of highlighting our agency, but working to educate Kansans, and sometimes a broader audience, on traffic safety, laws, and other pertinent information. He has been an asset to our agency, and a trailblazer as far as our social media endeavors.”

“Although I wasn’t born in Kansas, this became my home after my military duty,” Gardner said. “I am truly a Kansan, wearing this uniform, and love to showcase our agency and our patch.”

The 50 Kansans You Should Know feature honors high-achieving Kansans, and selects people who possess character and integrity, but who are also characters with unique interests beyond their business interests.

“It’s wonderful to be recognized in this manner, but so many KHP members are doing bigger things than me, without a doubt,” Gardner said. “I just have a platform with which to share our stories. Every day, there are hundreds of similar stories playing out across Kansas. So many other men and women of the Patrol would be well known if they had the opportunity to voice what we are doing throughout Kansas.”

Gardner joined the patrol in 1999. He was first stationed as a road trooper in McPherson County and then later promoted to master trooper in 2006.

In 2011, he began serving as the patrol’s public resource officer for the north central Kansas area, handling safety programs, media inquiries, and other duties.

