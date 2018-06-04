KCTV5 Investigation: Parents sue school district after kids handcuffed

Families are now demanding they be held accountable for handcuffing their children. The parents agreed to speak with KCTV5 but asked we not use their names, saying their kids have been through enough. (Submitted)

A KCTV5 News Investigation brings you disturbing details of multiple lawsuits all filed against the same school district accusing them of bullying children.

Families are now demanding they be held accountable for handcuffing their children. The parents agreed to speak with KCTV5 but asked we not use their names, saying their kids have been through enough.

“I think the St Joseph School District needs to be held accountable. They need to step up and say they did something wrong. They changed our lives forever,” one mother said.

That mother says her son was horribly bullied but nothing was really done. Eventually, her 9-year-old developed severe anxiety. Her son was eventually placed on medication but had a reaction.

The parents say instead of calling them in a rough moment the child was handcuffed.

“He was held down and arrested and taken to juvenile detention and held for 2 or 3 hours. But to him, it was a lifetime," the parent said.

KCTV5: "How old was he?"

Parent: "Nine."

Angie: "Nine years old?"

Parent: "Yes."

Angie: "And he was he handcuffed?"

Parent: "Yes."

Handcuffs were also allegedly used on a fifth grader who has autism at a different St. Joseph school.

“I was furious. Devastated and furious,” the parent said.

The federal lawsuit states the child was hiding so the school called for backup and pulled the student out and handcuffed him.

The filing says the district should be held accountable because it “engaged in a pattern of blaming and ignoring victims of bullying which exacerbates the emotional distress caused to victims.”

“It’s inappropriate for three people to hold down a 9-year-old, handcuff him and send him to juvenile. It’s just inappropriate,” attorney Rebecca Randles s said.

Randle represents three families who are now suing St. Joseph School District for how the district responded to bullying. The lawsuits claim the children were ignored and eventually developed deeper emotional problems. They say the school compounded the situation by aggressively responding to children in need of help.

The St. Joseph School District provided this statement:

