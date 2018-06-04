Greitens scandal could influence Missouri special election - KCTV5 News

Greitens scandal could influence Missouri special election

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The race is between two state representatives, Republican Kevin Corlew and Democrat Lauren Arthur. (Lauren Arthur/Facebook (left) and Kevin Corlew/Facebook) The race is between two state representatives, Republican Kevin Corlew and Democrat Lauren Arthur. (Lauren Arthur/Facebook (left) and Kevin Corlew/Facebook)
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -

One of the first Republican legislators to publicly suggest impeaching former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will face a Democrat who tried to tie him to the scandal-plagued governor in a special election, just four days after Greitens resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign violations.

The election Tuesday to pick a replacement for former GOP state Sen. Ryan Silvey was already viewed as a potential political barometer for Missouri ahead of the midterms, but Greitens' abrupt departure last week injects additional meaning into the race between two state representatives.

Republican Kevin Corlew and Democrat Lauren Arthur both positioned themselves as Greitens critics long before his resignation, which happened as the Legislature considered impeachment. Corlew took a stronger stance against Greitens than most of his GOP colleagues when he released a statement in April saying that the House should "seriously consider impeachment."

However, a commercial from Arthur's campaign says: "Jefferson City is corrupt, and politicians like Eric Greitens and Kevin Corlew are the problem."

The vacancy was triggered in January when Silvey was appointed to the Missouri Public Service Commission.

Silvey, himself a frequent critic of Greitens, leaves behind a suburban Kansas City seat that provides both parties with some reason for optimism. In 2016, voters in Clay County, where it's located, backed Republicans Greitens for governor and Donald Trump for president while picking Democrat Jason Kander for U.S. Senate. In 2012 they favored Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney while backing Democratic incumbents Claire McCaskill for Senate and Jay Nixon for governor.

"The district is relatively purple," said Allan Katz, a political science professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and a former U.S. ambassador. "It sort of evolves into a turnout race."

Silvey, who represented the district from 2012 to January, said the area was a microcosm of the state: Blue-collar and white-collar voters, $5 million houses and mobile homes, young families and retirees.

Overt partisanship didn't work with voters there, he said.

Both candidates have pledged to bring an independent voice to the Senate. Arthur often references her experience teaching middle school when pushing for more school funding. Corlew has drawn on his experience as an attorney when sponsoring legislation to protect businesses. Both voted against banning mandatory union fees.

The district is in a region north of downtown that is similar to areas targeted by Democrats attempting to re-take the U.S. House and Senate. There have been nine special elections for state's General Assembly since Trump won the presidency, and Democrats have already flipped one House seat.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen driver's Snapchat response to running over, killing man prompts outrage

    Teen driver's Snapchat response to running over, killing man prompts outrage

    Sunday, June 3 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-06-04 00:06:42 GMT
    A teen's response on Snapchat after hitting and killing a pedestrian with his pickup struck has sparked outrage online. (@CulbertMarquan on Twitter)A teen's response on Snapchat after hitting and killing a pedestrian with his pickup struck has sparked outrage online. (@CulbertMarquan on Twitter)
    A teen's response on Snapchat after hitting and killing a pedestrian with his pickup struck has sparked outrage online. (@CulbertMarquan on Twitter)A teen's response on Snapchat after hitting and killing a pedestrian with his pickup struck has sparked outrage online. (@CulbertMarquan on Twitter)

    A black man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Leesville, Louisiana this week. The teen driver who hit him later posted on Snapchat racial slurs about the man he hit and seemed to have a nonchalant attitude about the situation.

    More >

    A black man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Leesville, Louisiana this week. The teen driver who hit him later posted on Snapchat racial slurs about the man he hit and seemed to have a nonchalant attitude about the situation.

    More >

  • 1 arrested after leading police on chase, setting mobile home on fire

    1 arrested after leading police on chase, setting mobile home on fire

    Monday, June 4 2018 8:32 AM EDT2018-06-04 12:32:16 GMT
    The incident started at about 9:30 p.m. at a mobile home in the 1100 block of E Santa Fe Street. (KCTV5)The incident started at about 9:30 p.m. at a mobile home in the 1100 block of E Santa Fe Street. (KCTV5)

    Authorities in Gardner have arrested one person after they led police on a short chase and set a mobile home on fire late Sunday night. The incident started at about 9:30 p.m. at a mobile home in the 1100 block of E Santa Fe Street.

    More >

    Authorities in Gardner have arrested one person after they led police on a short chase and set a mobile home on fire late Sunday night. The incident started at about 9:30 p.m. at a mobile home in the 1100 block of E Santa Fe Street.

    More >

  • Man arrested following standoff in Olathe

    Man arrested following standoff in Olathe

    Sunday, June 3 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-06-04 02:43:24 GMT
    (KCTV5)(KCTV5)
    (KCTV5)(KCTV5)
    A man is in custody after threatening his spouse with a weapon at a home in Olathe.  Olathe police said the suspect locked himself inside the home, located in the 1200 block of East Butterfield Place.  A standoff began at the home around 4 p.m. on Sunday. It lasted "several hours" before police were able to take the man into custody without incident.  No one was injured.  Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
    A man is in custody after threatening his spouse with a weapon at a home in Olathe.  Olathe police said the suspect locked himself inside the home, located in the 1200 block of East Butterfield Place.  A standoff began at the home around 4 p.m. on Sunday. It lasted "several hours" before police were able to take the man into custody without incident.  No one was injured.  Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.