Missouri's 57th governor faces 1st official day Monday - KCTV5 News

Missouri's 57th governor faces 1st official day Monday

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
By Abigael Jaymes, Reporter
Connect
The governor will begin by meeting with cabinet members at 10:30 a.m. The meeting will be private and will be held at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. (AP) The governor will begin by meeting with cabinet members at 10:30 a.m. The meeting will be private and will be held at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. (AP)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV/AP) -

Swept into office amid now-former Governor Eric Greitens’ scandal, Republican Mike Parson will have his first official day as Missouri’s 57th Governor on Monday.

Parson, a Republican, will have a jump right into the thick of things.

The governor will begin by meeting with cabinet members at 10:30 a.m. The meeting will be private and will be held at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.

According to a news release from Parson’s office, he will address media 15 minutes prior to the meeting as the meeting itself will be private. The subject of the meeting has not been released.

Parson took office Friday, shortly after Greitens, also a Republican, stepped down amid allegations of both personal and political misconduct. 

Parson assumes office with more than a decade of state government experience and relationships in politics.

Parson earned praised from former Republican Missouri governors John Ashcroft and Matt Blunt, along with a number of sitting members of Congress. U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner touted him as a "seasoned statesman."

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt said the two became friends in Parson's hometown of Bolivar more than two decades ago. Blunt says Parson's past experience as a county sheriff and legislator help him understand the state in ways few people do.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen driver's Snapchat response to running over, killing man prompts outrage

    Teen driver's Snapchat response to running over, killing man prompts outrage

    Sunday, June 3 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-06-04 00:06:42 GMT
    A teen's response on Snapchat after hitting and killing a pedestrian with his pickup struck has sparked outrage online. (@CulbertMarquan on Twitter)A teen's response on Snapchat after hitting and killing a pedestrian with his pickup struck has sparked outrage online. (@CulbertMarquan on Twitter)
    A teen's response on Snapchat after hitting and killing a pedestrian with his pickup struck has sparked outrage online. (@CulbertMarquan on Twitter)A teen's response on Snapchat after hitting and killing a pedestrian with his pickup struck has sparked outrage online. (@CulbertMarquan on Twitter)

    A black man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Leesville, Louisiana this week. The teen driver who hit him later posted on Snapchat racial slurs about the man he hit and seemed to have a nonchalant attitude about the situation.

    More >

    A black man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Leesville, Louisiana this week. The teen driver who hit him later posted on Snapchat racial slurs about the man he hit and seemed to have a nonchalant attitude about the situation.

    More >

  • Man arrested following standoff in Olathe

    Man arrested following standoff in Olathe

    Sunday, June 3 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-06-04 02:43:24 GMT
    (KCTV5)(KCTV5)
    (KCTV5)(KCTV5)
    A man is in custody after threatening his spouse with a weapon at a home in Olathe.  Olathe police said the suspect locked himself inside the home, located in the 1200 block of East Butterfield Place.  A standoff began at the home around 4 p.m. on Sunday. It lasted "several hours" before police were able to take the man into custody without incident.  No one was injured.  Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
    A man is in custody after threatening his spouse with a weapon at a home in Olathe.  Olathe police said the suspect locked himself inside the home, located in the 1200 block of East Butterfield Place.  A standoff began at the home around 4 p.m. on Sunday. It lasted "several hours" before police were able to take the man into custody without incident.  No one was injured.  Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >

  • "I loved him so dearly." Family remembers man who died in crash that killed 4

    "I loved him so dearly." Family remembers man who died in crash that killed 4

    Sunday, June 3 2018 10:15 PM EDT2018-06-04 02:15:53 GMT

    Four people were killed and four others were injured after a police chase ended in a violent crash on Friday. Now, a 24-year-old woman is facing charges.

    More >

    Four people were killed and four others were injured after a police chase ended in a violent crash on Friday. Now, a 24-year-old woman is facing charges.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.