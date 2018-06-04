Missouri's 57th governor faces 1st official day Monday

The governor will begin by meeting with cabinet members at 10:30 a.m. The meeting will be private and will be held at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. (AP)

Swept into office amid now-former Governor Eric Greitens’ scandal, Republican Mike Parson will have his first official day as Missouri’s 57th Governor on Monday.

Parson, a Republican, will have a jump right into the thick of things.

The governor will begin by meeting with cabinet members at 10:30 a.m. The meeting will be private and will be held at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.

According to a news release from Parson’s office, he will address media 15 minutes prior to the meeting as the meeting itself will be private. The subject of the meeting has not been released.

Parson took office Friday, shortly after Greitens, also a Republican, stepped down amid allegations of both personal and political misconduct.

Parson assumes office with more than a decade of state government experience and relationships in politics.

Parson earned praised from former Republican Missouri governors John Ashcroft and Matt Blunt, along with a number of sitting members of Congress. U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner touted him as a "seasoned statesman."

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt said the two became friends in Parson's hometown of Bolivar more than two decades ago. Blunt says Parson's past experience as a county sheriff and legislator help him understand the state in ways few people do.

