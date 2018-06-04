1 arrested after leading police on chase, setting mobile home on fire

The incident started at about 9:30 p.m. at a mobile home in the 1100 block of E Santa Fe Street. (KCTV5)

Authorities in Gardner have arrested one person after they led police on a short chase and set a mobile home on fire late Sunday night.

The incident started at about 9:30 p.m. at a mobile home in the 1100 block of E Santa Fe Street.

Officers say they were called to the home when a person was threatening to hurt themselves. They say that person refused to come out of the home.

After exchanging text messages with police, the suspect left the home but then took off, leading officers on a low-speed pursuit throughout the town. Eventually, the suspect returned to the home.

The suspect finally surrendered but set the mobile home on fire before walking out.

Fire officials were able to put out the fire.

Nearby homes were evacuated to keep residents safe. No injuries were reported.

If you or someone you know is struggling, there is help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. You can also text if that's more comfortable. You can also visit their website suicidepreventionlifeline.org to reach out.

