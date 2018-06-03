Man arrested following standoff in Olathe

Four people were killed and four others were injured after a police chase ended in a violent crash on Friday. Now, a 24-year-old woman is facing charges.More >
Kansas City Power & Light said on Sunday morning that they expect to restore service to 98 percent of their customers today.More >
A black man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Leesville, Louisiana this week. The teen driver who hit him later posted on Snapchat racial slurs about the man he hit and seemed to have a nonchalant attitude about the situation.More >
The Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on Saturday night.More >
The city of Shawnee has released a statement after Secretary of State Kris Kobach showed up at the Old Shawnee Days Parade in what he called a "souped up Jeep with a replica gun," which caused some to be concerned.More >
An 18-year-old with no criminal record has been sentenced to five years in prison for stealing a $100 pair of shoes in Georgia.More >
Kim is demanding to stay at the luxury, five-star Fullerton hotel, where a presidential suite costs more than $6,000 a night.More >
An FBI agent's dance-floor backflip looked pretty impressive -- until he lost his gun and accidentally shot someone.More >
An 18-year-old from Kansas City has been charged in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Tyson White in Grandview.More >
