Man arrested following standoff in Olathe

A man is in custody after threatening his spouse with a weapon at a home in Olathe.

Olathe police said the suspect locked himself inside the home, located in the 1200 block of East Butterfield Place.

A standoff began at the home around 4 p.m. on Sunday. It lasted "several hours" before police were able to take the man into custody without incident.

No one was injured.

