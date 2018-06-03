Man arrested following standoff in Olathe - KCTV5 News

Man arrested following standoff in Olathe

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

A man is in custody after threatening his spouse with a weapon at a home in Olathe. 

Olathe police said the suspect locked himself inside the home, located in the 1200 block of East Butterfield Place. 

A standoff began at the home around 4 p.m. on Sunday. It lasted "several hours" before police were able to take the man into custody without incident. 

No one was injured. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.