Hacker gets into Kansas Emergency Management account, posts tweet about Kobach

On Sunday, someone hacked the Kansas Division of Emergency Management’s twitter account.

The breach was discovered when a “derogatory tweet” was posted about Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

The Adjutant General’s Department deleted the tweet and took “the necessary measures to fix the breach.”

No other information is available at this time.

CBS-affiliate WIBW was able to obtain a copy of the tweet.

It said,

"Hey Kris, I think you are a bad guy with a gun. Also, maybe worse, you are a dumb guy with a gun."

The tweet was actually a retweet of a news story about Kobach's vehicle at the Old Shawnee Days Parade, which had a replica gun on it.

