2 charged for selling brownies containing marijuana at swap meet

Two people from the Kansas City area are facing felony charges after selling brownies containing marijuana at a Missouri swap meet.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers bought the brownies at Jacob’s Cave at their annual swap meet at 23114 Highway TT.

During the investigation, marijuana, the brownies containing marijuana, other drug paraphernalia, and three guns were seized.

Two people were then arrested and charged.

Carla Meyers, a 67-year-old from Kansas City, and Kevin Meyers, a 50-year-old from Independence, have both been charged with the class E felony of delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Each of their bonds have been set at $35,000.

