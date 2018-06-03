Woman shot, killed in Kansas City, KS - KCTV5 News

Woman shot, killed in Kansas City, KS

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
(KCTV) (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

The Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Saturday night. 

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the 1900 block of North 41st Terrace. 

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 20s inside a white vehicle who had died from a gunshot wound. 

The police are continuing to investigate. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen driver's Snapchat response to running over, killing man prompts outrage

    Teen driver's Snapchat response to running over, killing man prompts outrage

    Sunday, June 3 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-06-04 00:06:42 GMT
    A teen's response on Snapchat after hitting and killing a pedestrian with his pickup struck has sparked outrage online. (@CulbertMarquan on Twitter)A teen's response on Snapchat after hitting and killing a pedestrian with his pickup struck has sparked outrage online. (@CulbertMarquan on Twitter)
    A teen's response on Snapchat after hitting and killing a pedestrian with his pickup struck has sparked outrage online. (@CulbertMarquan on Twitter)A teen's response on Snapchat after hitting and killing a pedestrian with his pickup struck has sparked outrage online. (@CulbertMarquan on Twitter)

    A black man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Leesville, Louisiana this week. The teen driver who hit him later posted on Snapchat racial slurs about the man he hit and seemed to have a nonchalant attitude about the situation.

    More >

    A black man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Leesville, Louisiana this week. The teen driver who hit him later posted on Snapchat racial slurs about the man he hit and seemed to have a nonchalant attitude about the situation.

    More >

  • 1 arrested after leading police on chase, setting mobile home on fire

    1 arrested after leading police on chase, setting mobile home on fire

    Monday, June 4 2018 8:32 AM EDT2018-06-04 12:32:16 GMT
    The incident started at about 9:30 p.m. at a mobile home in the 1100 block of E Santa Fe Street. (KCTV5)The incident started at about 9:30 p.m. at a mobile home in the 1100 block of E Santa Fe Street. (KCTV5)

    Authorities in Gardner have arrested one person after they led police on a short chase and set a mobile home on fire late Sunday night. The incident started at about 9:30 p.m. at a mobile home in the 1100 block of E Santa Fe Street.

    More >

    Authorities in Gardner have arrested one person after they led police on a short chase and set a mobile home on fire late Sunday night. The incident started at about 9:30 p.m. at a mobile home in the 1100 block of E Santa Fe Street.

    More >

  • Man arrested following standoff in Olathe

    Man arrested following standoff in Olathe

    Sunday, June 3 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-06-04 02:43:24 GMT
    (KCTV5)(KCTV5)
    (KCTV5)(KCTV5)
    A man is in custody after threatening his spouse with a weapon at a home in Olathe.  Olathe police said the suspect locked himself inside the home, located in the 1200 block of East Butterfield Place.  A standoff began at the home around 4 p.m. on Sunday. It lasted "several hours" before police were able to take the man into custody without incident.  No one was injured.  Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
    A man is in custody after threatening his spouse with a weapon at a home in Olathe.  Olathe police said the suspect locked himself inside the home, located in the 1200 block of East Butterfield Place.  A standoff began at the home around 4 p.m. on Sunday. It lasted "several hours" before police were able to take the man into custody without incident.  No one was injured.  Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.