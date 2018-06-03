Woman fatally shot in KCK on Saturday night

The Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on Saturday night.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the 1900 block of N. 41st Terrace.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 20s inside a white vehicle who had died from a gunshot wound.

The police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

