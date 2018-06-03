Woman fatally shot in KCK on Saturday night - KCTV5 News

Woman fatally shot in KCK on Saturday night

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

The Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on Saturday night. 

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the 1900 block of N. 41st Terrace. 

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 20s inside a white vehicle who had died from a gunshot wound. 

The police are continuing to investigate. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). 

