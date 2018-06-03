23-year-old woman identified as KCK homicide victim - KCTV5 News

23-year-old woman identified as KCK homicide victim

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
(KCTV) (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

The Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Saturday night. 

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the 1900 block of North 41st Terrace. 

Police identified the victim Tuesday as Jocelyn Ybarra, who was 23. 

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 20s inside a white vehicle who had died from a gunshot wound. 

The police are continuing to investigate. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.