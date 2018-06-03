23-year-old woman identified as KCK homicide victim

The Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Saturday night.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the 1900 block of North 41st Terrace.

Police identified the victim Tuesday as Jocelyn Ybarra, who was 23.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 20s inside a white vehicle who had died from a gunshot wound.

The police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

