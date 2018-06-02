Raytown police arrest man after shooting, standoff

Police in Raytown have arrested a man for allegedly shooting his neighbor.

At about 6:50 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to an apartment in the 10300 block of 63rd Street because a man had been wounded.

When officers arrived, they learned that he had been shot overnight by an adult male neighbor in the same building.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later released. He is expected to recover.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s SWAT team was called to the scene, due to the dangerous nature of the incident.

The neighbor refused to communicate with police and exit the apartment peacefully.

Eventually, a form of “tear gas” was introduced into the suspect’s apartment.

Several minutes later, he was taken into custody and then taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. He was later released to police.

The suspect is in custody but has not been charged at this time.

Detectives from both agencies continue to investigate.

