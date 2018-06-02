Man critically injured in shooting following altercation in KC - KCTV5 News

Man critically injured in shooting following altercation in KC

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

One man was critically injured after being shot in Kansas City on Saturday.

The shooting happened in the area of E. 80th Street and Forest around 1:40 p.m.

After someone called and said they heard multiple gunshots, the officers went to the scene and found a man in his 20s who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

That man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation found that there were two groups of people who met up near that intersection, then an altercation happened and shots were fired.

No other information is available at this time.

