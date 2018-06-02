SILVER Alert issued for missing Kansas man with dementia - KCTV5 News

SILVER Alert issued for missing Kansas man with dementia

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Claude E. Wilson Jr. (KCTV) Claude E. Wilson Jr. (KCTV)
HARPER COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

The Attica, Kansas Police Department has asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to issue a statewide SILVER Alert for missing 70-year-old man.

On Friday, Claude E. Wilson Jr. left his home in Attica to go to an unknown place. He suffers from dementia.  

He was last seen in Blackwell, Oklahoma on Friday. At 4:09 p.m., he entered a Domino's Pizza in the area and told the staff he did not know how he had gotten to Blackwell, He was confused and asked for directions to get home to Attica. The staff gave him directions and he left.

At 4:36 p.m., he went back to the same Domino's and seemed even more confused. The staff gave him food and a beverage, and drew him a map to get home.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Wilson is a white man who stands about 6 feet tall. He weighs about 225 pounds and has brown eyes, grey hair, a beard, and a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with white writing, blue jeans, black shoes, and a black baseball cap. He was carrying a cane.

He was driving a white-over-red 1978 GMC pickup bearing the Kansas antique tag “181685.”  He was last seen headed west from the Domino's toward I-35.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harper County Dispatch at 620-842-3086.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

