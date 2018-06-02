18-year-old charged with fatally shooting 16-year-old in Grandview

The shooting happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 11900 block of Holiday Drive on May 29. (KCTV5)

An 18-year-old from Kansas City has been charged in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Tyson White in Grandview.

Ja'quann L. McCarver has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of armed criminal action, and second-degree murder.

According to court records, McCarver told police that he met the victim in the afternoon the area of 119th and Holiday in Grandview on May 29 after the victim asked him to get a gun for his own protection.

When the victim met McCarver to give him money for the gun, McCarver said that he decided to keep the gun and take the money.

The victim left the vehicle where they had met and McCarver said he fired a shot at the victim.

Police found the victim outside with a fatal gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $100,000.

