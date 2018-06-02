18-year-old charged with fatally shooting 16-year-old in Grandview

KCP&L says, "While we are optimistic that we will be able to get a large number of customers restored today, restoration efforts will likely continue past today."More >
KCP&L says, "While we are optimistic that we will be able to get a large number of customers restored today, restoration efforts will likely continue past today."More >
Four people were killed and four others were injured after a police chase ended in a violent crash on Friday. Now, a 24-year-old woman is facing charges.More >
Four people were killed and four others were injured after a police chase ended in a violent crash on Friday. Now, a 24-year-old woman is facing charges.More >
A new law passed in California will soon limit the number of gallons of water a person is allowed to use per day.More >
A new law passed in California will soon limit the number of gallons of water a person is allowed to use per day.More >
A woman has been charged in connection with a homicide that happened early on Friday.More >
A woman has been charged in connection with a homicide that happened early on Friday.More >
On his last day in office, outgoing Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens issued five pardons and commuted four sentencesMore >
On his last day in office, outgoing Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens issued five pardons and commuted four sentencesMore >
The past year has been full of airline controversies, and Southwest Airlines is in the middle of the latest one.More >
The past year has been full of airline controversies, and Southwest Airlines is in the middle of the latest one.More >
A teen and a young child are lucky to be alive after several shots were fired into a home in southwest Kansas City early Friday morning.More >
A teen and a young child are lucky to be alive after several shots were fired into a home in southwest Kansas City early Friday morning.More >
A Florida family is "heartbroken" after a jury awarded $4 in damages in the death of a man killed by a sheriff's deputy.More >
A Florida family is "heartbroken" after a jury awarded $4 in damages in the death of a man killed by a sheriff's deputy.More >
An 8-month-old baby was sitting in her bouncy chair when a pit bull mauled her to death, police said.More >
An 8-month-old baby was sitting in her bouncy chair when a pit bull mauled her to death, police said.More >
A Congressional candidate in Virginia confirmed he has told other men, "Don't forget: feminism is the problem, and rape is the solution."More >
A Congressional candidate in Virginia confirmed he has told other men, "Don't forget: feminism is the problem, and rape is the solution."More >