Thousands without power in Kansas City following severe weather

Severe weather rolled into the Kansas City metro area overnight on Saturday morning.

Storms featuring heavy rain and strong, gusty winds arrived in the metro around 4:30 a.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for several counties on both sides of the state line.

At 5:45 a.m. nearly 70,000 KCP&L customers were without power. Of those outages, a little over 44,000 were in Jackson County, MO, with another 16,300 in Johnson County, KS.

There are also around 6,900 KCP&L customers without power in Clay County.

The cities impacted the most are KCMO, with 26,510 customers without power. Over 12,000 are without power in Lee’s Summit.

