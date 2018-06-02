Severe storms roll into the metro overnight to begin the weekend - KCTV5 News

Severe storms roll into the metro overnight to begin the weekend

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Severe weather rolled into the Kansas City metro area overnight on Saturday morning.

Storms featuring heavy rain and strong, gusty winds arrived in the metro around 4:30 a.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for several counties on both sides of the state line.

