Severe storms roll into the metro overnight to begin the weekend

Three people were killed and five others were injured after a police chase ended in a violent crash.More >
A new law passed in California will soon limit the number of gallons of water a person is allowed to use per day.More >
A woman has been charged in connection with a homicide that happened early on Friday.More >
A teen and a young child are lucky to be alive after several shots were fired into a home in southwest Kansas City early Friday morning.More >
On his last day in office, outgoing Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens issued five pardons and commuted four sentencesMore >
A Florida family is "heartbroken" after a jury awarded $4 in damages in the death of a man killed by a sheriff's deputy.More >
An 8-month-old baby was sitting in her bouncy chair when a pit bull mauled her to death, police said.More >
A man charged with fatally shooting a Kansas City, Kansas, police captain will not face the death penalty.More >
Eric Shane Kilgore was charged on Friday with electronic solicitation of a child. At the time of the alleged crimes, he was a principal at Piper East Elementary School.More >
The Latest on the resignation of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):More >
