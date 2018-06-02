Hundreds still without power in Kansas City 2 days after severe storms

Taken in Lee's Summit. (Submitted to KCTV by Lauretta Kellogg)

Two days after wild winds and heavy storms slammed the Kansas City area, Kansas City Power and Light report that just under 850 customers are still without power.

The report shows 849 customers without power, with 730 being in Jackson County, MO, 82 in Johnson County, KS, 19 in Clay County, MO, five in Platte County, MO, fewer than five in Leavenworth County, KS, and fewer than five in Wyandotte County, KS.

Kansas City Power & Light provided the following update just before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday:

"Storm Update: Currently, we have around 9,000 customers remaining without power (down from a peak of 90,000 customers), which is nearly 90% of affected customers restored. We have more than 650 crew members working on restoration today. Expect to have about 98% restored today."

Severe weather rolled into the Kansas City metro area overnight and into Saturday morning. Now, some people may not have power until late on Sunday.

Storms featuring heavy rain and strong, gusty winds arrived in the metro around 4:30 a.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for several counties on both sides of the state line.

At 5:45 a.m. nearly 70,000 KCP&L customers were without power. Of those outages, a little over 44,000 were in Jackson County, MO, with another 16,300 in Johnson County, KS. Kansas City, Missouri had 26,510 customers without power and over 12,000 were without power in Lee’s Summit.

By 9:15 a.m., 24,582 people were still without power in Kansas City, Missouri.

Shortly after 10 a.m., KCP&L provided the following update:

"We have around 67,000 customers without power, down from a peak of 90,000 customers out this morning. While we are optimistic that we will be able to get a large number of customers restored today, restoration efforts will likely continue past today."

Shortly after 1 p.m., the outage numbers had dropped to 25,345 people without power in Jackson County, Missouri and 5,287 without power in Johnson County, Kansas.

KCP&L provided another update shortly before 3 p.m.:

Storm Update: Currently, we have 33,000 customers remaining without power (down from a peak of 90,000 customers), which is nearly 65% of affected customers restored. We will restore a large number of customers today, restoration will likely continue into tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/N8xjhGin9X — KCP&L (@KCPLConnect) June 2, 2018

Just before 5 PM, they said that some could be without electrical service until late on Sunday.

Storm Update: Currently, we've restored nearly 75% of customers with approximately 25,000 customers remaining without power (down from a peak of 90,000 customers). Crews will be working through the night. We do expect outages into late Sunday in some areas. pic.twitter.com/AVsuvdmh9i — KCP&L (@KCPLConnect) June 2, 2018

The strong winds knocked down some trees and branches in Lee's Summit and Olathe.

"Lee’s Summit got hit hard!" a resident named Evan told KCTV5 News. "I woke up to tree limbs slamming against my house. I ran to the basement with my family and when it passed I looked outside. All of my neighbors were standing outside looking at all the damage. It woke the entire neighborhood up at 5:15AM!"

Near the intersection of Columbus and County, leaves covered sections of the streets and sawed-off tree branches and tree trunks looked like ornaments along several sidewalks.

Some areas saw much more damage, where the winds even uprooted trees.

“I saw a lot of lamps down, some trees down," Lee's Summit resident Larry said. "My neighbors had some trees down. And, farther east of Lee’s Summit, I saw some trees down; some old Oak trees.”

“Our big tree in the back basically lost about a third of its branches, fell down on the fence of the transformer," said Philip, another resident. "One of the branches landed on our neighbor's house.”

Everyone who spoke to KCTV5 News said that no major expenses are expected because the damage the storm caused.

The winds knocked down many tents that were set up for Downtown Days in Lee's Summit, causing damage that led to the event being delayed until noon today. It will remain open until 10 p.m.

It was not the only event affected. The Jackson County Executive's Office said, "Due to overnight storms and power outages at Longview Lake Beach, today’s scheduled Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting for Rowdy Ribbits has been canceled. Officials are working to determine if the event will be re-scheduled."

Stay up to date for all weather updates here.

Storm Update: We have around 67,000 customers without power, down from a peak of 90,000 customers out this morning. While we are optimistic that we will be able to get a large number of customers restored today, restoration efforts will likely continue past today. pic.twitter.com/hJueYvERzr — KCP&L (@KCPLConnect) June 2, 2018

The Antioch Library is closed today, Saturday, June 2, due to a power outage. We're sorry for any inconvenience! — Johnson Co. Library (@jocolibrary) June 2, 2018

Traffic Alert: SM Pkwy is closed in both directions at Hadley due to a downed tree and power lines. @KCPLConnect notified. pic.twitter.com/wwVE8ed7G8 — City of Merriam, Kan (@MerriamKS) June 2, 2018

The Merriam Aquatic Center is closed until further notice due to a power outage. Hope is to open the pool later today once power restored. pic.twitter.com/Y7SV27cmkF — City of Merriam, Kan (@MerriamKS) June 2, 2018

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.