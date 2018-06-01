7 out of 11 closed Schlitterbahn rides deemed compliant, will be allowed to open

Seven rides that were previously closed at Schlitterbahn have been deemed to be compliant and will be allowed to reopen for the 2018 season.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office, the Kansas Department of Labor, and Schlitterbahn Waterpark were working to ensure that 11 rides on the KDOL’s audit list were compliant.

On Friday, an inspector with the Kansas Department of Labor and District Attorney Mark Dupree were at the park for a review of some of those rides.

The following seven rides were found to be in “substantial compliance” with state requirements:

Bahnzai Pipeline Tube Slide Black Knight Tube Slide Blitz Falls Aquaveyor Cyclone King Kaw Aquaveyor Storm Blaster Twister

Those seven rides have been approved to begin operations for the 2018 season.

The remaining four rides will reopen only when the district attorney, the DOL, and Schlitterbahn agree they are also in substantial compliance.

