3 dead, 5 injured after police chase ends in violent crash

Three people were killed and five others were injured after a police chase ended in a violent crash.

Police were called at 3:50 p.m. Friday to East 23rd Street and Television Place, an area just east of Interstate 435.

Investigators said that's where an Independence police chase ended in Kansas City.

That chase began at 23rd and Maywood, less than two miles from where the crash happened.

Independence police said they starting chasing the Jeep because it matched the description of a vehicle that was stolen. They said they were behind a Jeep briefly, then they lost sight of it when it went around a sharp bend. After that, they saw the wreck.

The Jeep had crossed the intersection and hit a van, knocking it off the road and turning it over.

One person in the blue Jeep was killed and three inside that vehicle were injured. Two people were killed and two people were hurt in the silver van, which the police were not chasing.

There has been a long debate about the pros and cons of police chases. People question whether catching a suspect is worth potentially causing reckless driving or a crash.

Some departments prohibit chasing cars that simply come back as stolen, where the crime was not violent.

The Independence Police Department said that, for them, determining whether to chase is a case-by-case evaluation that's made by a sergeant or higher-ranking supervisor.

“Our chase policy allows us to pursue confirm stolen vehicles up until the officers can determine that they need to continue or disengage," said Officer Luis Virgil.

On Friday, they didn't have much time to make that decision, based off where the chase started and ended.

If one is following the speed limit, driving that two miles takes four minutes. Friday's chase was considered to be "high-speed" at one point, so officers had less than a minute.

The Independence police will be investigating the chase and the Kansas City police will be investigating the crash because it happened within their city limits.

