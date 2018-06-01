Three dead, multiple injured after police chase ends in violent - KCTV5 News

Three dead, multiple injured after police chase ends in violent crash

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Three people were killed and multiple others injured after a police chase ended in a violent crash.

Police were called at 3:50 p.m. Friday to East 23rd Street and Television Place, an area just east of Interstate 435.

Investigators say this was an Independence police chase that ended in Kansas City. 

No other details were immediately available.

