Authorities investigate reported rape inside Jackson County Jail

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A rape investigation is underway inside the Jackson County Detention Center.

Police were called on May 26 to the jail located at 1300 Cherry after a woman said she was rape.

"When corrections staff determined that inappropriate activity may have occurred, they immediately notified law enforcement. In addition to conducting an internal investigation, corrections officials are assisting the Kansas City Police Department in its investigation," Jackson County spokeswoman Marshanna Hester said.

A suspect has not been identified. 

