Former Piper Elementary principal charged with soliciting child

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Eric Shane Kilgore was charged on Friday with electronic solicitation of a child.

At the time of the alleged crimes, he was a principal at Piper East Elementary School.

Investigators said he engaged in contact with a child he believed to be under the age of 14.

The case first came to light back in February, when the district became aware of the allegations. A letter was sent out to parents to let them know what had been reported.

Kilgore was placed on administrative leave at the time and has since been terminated.

According to a release from the district, when he took the job as principal, Kilgore started his teaching career in 2009 and worked in the Kansas City, Kansas School District as a middle school administrator before taking the job with Piper Schools.

Kilgore is married, has a child, and lives in Parkville.

He posted bond on Friday afternoon and is due back in court on June 6.

