Man dies day after crashing truck in Olathe

A man who was injured in a crash on Thursday morning has died from his injuries.

The crash happened at about 8:23 a.m. in the area of 159th Street and Old 56 Highway.

A pickup truck was traveling south on Old 56 Highway when it left the road and hit a tree.

Officers found the driver, Ryan Howes from Edwardsville, trapped inside the truck.

Howes was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

On Friday, Howes succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

