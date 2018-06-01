Blue Springs police investigate homicide - KCTV5 News

Blue Springs police investigate homicide

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
File photo. (KCTV5) File photo. (KCTV5)
BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -

The Blue Springs Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early on Friday. 

It happened at about 6 a.m. at Burr Oak Woods Apartments in the 3400 block of NW Duncan Road.

When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Jordan S. Schiager, who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

One person has been taken into custody without incident. 

Formal charges are pending. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.