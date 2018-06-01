Blue Springs police investigate homicide

The Blue Springs Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early on Friday.

It happened at about 6 a.m. at Burr Oak Woods Apartments in the 3400 block of NW Duncan Road.

When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Jordan S. Schiager, who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

One person has been taken into custody without incident.

Formal charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

