1 arrested, KCPD pilot recovering after hit in eye with laser while flying

A Kansas City Police Department pilot is recovering after someone pointed a laser at the cockpit during flight.

Now, police are warning against the federal offense.

Police say the laser hit the pilot directly in the eye but luckily, he was able to react quickly.

“That pilot was able to get his night vision goggles on quickly and recover the safe flying of the aircraft,” KCPD Sergeant Jake Becchina said.

Department investigators worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to track down the suspect, using a GPS interface in the helicopter to pin down a specific address. One person was taken into custody and is facing federal charges.

The FBI says the handheld laser that was used is one that can easily be found.

“These are lasers you can buy just off the shelf. They have commercial and private use and you know these are, some are common,” FBI agent Thomas Relford said. “Anybody can buy these off the shelf.”

Department officials say the pilot is expected to recover and will be able to keep flying.

