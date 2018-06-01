Missouri report: Blacks 85 percent more likely to be stopped

Nearly four years after protests in Ferguson raised concerns about racial profiling of blacks in Missouri, a report from the state attorney general shows that African-American drivers are 85 percent more likely to be pulled over than whites - the highest level in the 18 years the state has compiled data.

Attorney General Josh Hawley on Friday released his office's annual Vehicle Stops Report. The "disparity index" comparing traffic stops among races showed a 10 percentage point jump from last year, when blacks were 75 percent more likely than whites to be stopped.

"The Vehicle Stops Report reiterates Missourians’ commitment to the rule of law,” Hawley said. “The data contained in the Report allows a constructive conversation about the fair and impartial administration of justice. In the coming months, my Office will work with law enforcement and community groups to ensure that the regulations governing this data collection are clear and effective. We look forward to working with stakeholders throughout the state on this worthy endeavor."

John Gaskin of the St. Louis County chapter of the NAACP says the numbers are further evidence of why many blacks are hesitant to travel and do business in Missouri.

The Kansas City Police Department performed better than the state average, but the data shows black drivers are pulled over more. And once that happens, drivers are ticketed 74 percent of the time.

Black drivers in Kansas City are ticketed at a slightly higher rate than white drivers.

The racial profiling data shows black drivers are pulled over almost four times more than average by Independence, Smithville and Gladstone police departments.

The report analyzes more than just stops. It also looks at searched and when things are found.

Blue Springs and Belton police pull black drivers over more often compared to the rest of the population. They also search them more often. And in the end, find less contraband.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol showed almost no disparity rates for who they pulled over.

Kansas City police say numbers can be misleading, and it’s not as black and white as it seems.

Police departments send patrols out based on crime data, and that’s not racism that’s solid police strategy and geography.

Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith points out in his recent blog post that if officers weren’t in those zones patrolling, they’d be slammed for that too.

A copy of the report can be viewed here.

