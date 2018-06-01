Report: Rents are on the rise in Kansas City

Renters in Kansas City may have reason to tighten their budgets with new information from ApartmentList.com. (KCTV5)

Renters in Kansas City may have reason to tighten their budgets with new information from ApartmentList.com.

According to the agency’s June report, rent in Kansas City has seen an increase over the past month.

The report states that rents have seen a 0.6-percent increase and 0.7-percent marginally in comparison to this time last year. This is the second month in a row that Kansas City has seen an increase in rent.

Currently, the median for rent in Kansas City is $740 for a one-bedroom apartment and $900 for a two-bedroom apartment.

Other large cities in Missouri have seen an increase in rent as well.

The list includes Overland Park, Shawnee and Olathe.

Although this may be alarming for some Missouri residents, ApartmentList.com says that the mean rent of a two-bedroom apartment in Kansas City at $900 is well below the national average of $1,170.

Kansas City is still one of the most affordable cities across the country.

