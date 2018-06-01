No death penalty in fatal shooting of Kansas City, KS police cap - KCTV5 News

No death penalty in fatal shooting of Kansas City, KS police captain

Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Wyandotte County prosecutors announced Friday they will not pursue the death penalty for 22-year-old Jamaal Lewis. (Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office) Wyandotte County prosecutors announced Friday they will not pursue the death penalty for 22-year-old Jamaal Lewis. (Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office)
Lewis is charged with capital murder in the death of 46-year-old Robert David Melton. (KCKPD) Lewis is charged with capital murder in the death of 46-year-old Robert David Melton. (KCKPD)
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) -

A man charged with fatally shooting a Kansas City, Kansas, police captain will not face the death penalty.

Wyandotte County prosecutors announced Friday they will not pursue the death penalty for 22-year-old Jamaal Lewis. He is charged with capital murder in the death of 46-year-old Robert David Melton.

The Kansas City Star reports that Lewis on Friday waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty.

In return for dropping the death penalty, attorneys agreed not to pursue a defense of mental disease or defect for Lewis.

The trial is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Melton was shot in July 2016 while assisting other officers searching for suspects in a drive-by shooting. Melton was hit when the suspect fired several shots through window of his patrol vehicle.

