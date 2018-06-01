Teen, young child dive onto floor as shots fly through south Kansas City home

It happened at about 12:47 a.m. at a home in the 1700 block of E 80th Street. (File photo)

A teen and a young child are lucky to be alive after several shots were fired into a home in southwest Kansas City early Friday morning.

It happened at about 12:47 a.m. at a home in the 1700 block of E 80th Street.

Police were called to the area after multiple shots were fired into the home.

When officers arrived, they contacted the teenager who made the call. The teen said he was lying down, attempting to get a young child to sleep when he heard several gunshots. He told police that after feeling several shots pass over his head, he grabbed the child and fell to the floor.

The teen told police that he did not see the shooter(s).

Officers investigated the scene and found a spent live round that entered the bedroom and went through the pillow the victims were laying on. Several spent shell casings were also found in the grass to the west of the home.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

