Kansas City home hit several times by gunshots, nearly hit child

A teen and a young child are lucky to be alive after several shots were fired into a home in Kansas City early Friday morning.

Police were sent out to the home near 80th Street and The Paseo around midnight.

Officers asking for the public’s help to figure out who shot into the home.

Both the homeowner and neighbors say they’re grateful no one was hurt. Police say they’re still trying to determine if the shooter was targeting that home.

“There was a spent round inside the house, so rounds were fired into the home and evidence was found inside the house as well, inside and outside,” Kansas City Police Sgt. Jacob Becchina said.

The homeowner said her grandson had been inside the home babysitting when she believes someone walked up to the house and began shooting. She said her grandson was able to get the child and himself on the ground. The round found inside the home had gone through a pillow police say the victims had been laying on.

Police say if you have any information, to please get in contact with them.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

