Sears to close Topeka store as part of national plans

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
TOPEKA, KS (AP) -

Sears Holdings Corp. plans to close its store in Topeka as part of a nationwide reorganization.

The store, located at 1781 SW Wanamaker Road, is expected to close in September.

That will leave the Wichita store as the only remaining traditional Sears store in Kansas.

The Chicago-based company announced Thursday that it plans to close 57 Sears department and specialty stores, and 15 Kmarts.

Those closings will leave Sears with about 800 stores, down from a peak of 4,000 stores in 2012.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

