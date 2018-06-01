Will Governor Greitens grant clemency on his last day? - KCTV5 News

Will Governor Greitens grant clemency on his last day?

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
The Community Coalition for Clemency is an organization consisting of academics, non-profits, and lawyers working to petition the governor for clemency on behalf of its clients.  (AP File Photo) The Community Coalition for Clemency is an organization consisting of academics, non-profits, and lawyers working to petition the governor for clemency on behalf of its clients.  (AP File Photo)
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -

On his final day in office, Governor Eric Greitens will have the power to grant clemency to men and woman sitting in Missouri prisons.

The Community Coalition for Clemency is an organization consisting of academics, non-profits, and lawyers working to petition the governor for clemency on behalf of its clients. 

John Ammann says "we still have 15 women in the coalition with clemency petitions on the governor's desk."

He says many of the women on the list are victims of abuse, and some are serving life sentences for serious crimes.

Ammann added, "for most of the woman, someone else committed the direct crime. They happened to be present when somebody was killed." 

In December, the coalition petitioned Greitens to grant clemency for Judy Henderson.

Henderson spent 35 years in prison for her role in a 1982 murder, but investigators said Henderson did not pull the trigger. 

Ammann is hopeful Greitens will consider clemency requests for the woman his group currently represents. 

Those women include:

Verdia Miller, Mary Pickard, Patty Prewitt, Vera Palmer, Renae Green, Connie Pair, Angel Stewart, Margaret Hodges, Kim Hennessey, Amanda Busse, Amelia Bird, Tequila Harmon, Donna Biernacki, and Marti Greer

Ammann estimates there are as many as 2,000 clemency petitions sitting in the governor's office. 

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.