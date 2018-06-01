Big Slick Celebrity Weekend to begin Friday

On Friday, some of the biggest names in Hollywood will take the field at Kauffman Stadium for the annual Big Slick Celebrity Classic Game to raise money for the hospital. (KCTV5)

An event helping children battling rare illnesses and diseases kicks off Friday in Kansas City.

It's generally full of laughs and fun but with a deeper goal of helping kids suffering at Children's Mercy Hospital.

On Friday, some of the biggest names in Hollywood will take the field at Kauffman Stadium for the annual Big Slick Celebrity Classic Game to raise money for the hospital.

The game is part of the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, an event is in its ninth year.

Kansas City native’s Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis and David Koechner, joined by dozens of their celebrity friends, will step up to the plate.

Gates at the K will open at 4:30 p.m. and the softball game starts at 5 p.m.

The Kansas City Royals will also be taking the field Friday as they face off against the Oakland Athletics at 7:15 p.m. A ticket to the Royals game will also get fans into the celebrity game.

Rob Riggle’s brother in law Mark McKee helps organize the event every year. He says the event is perfect for the city.

“I am so excited. This is really just a wonderful thing for the city, it’s a wonderful time of year, a lot of energy so we are really excited,” McKee said.

And it’s not just a softball game.

On Friday morning, celebrities will visit Children's Mercy for a press conference and to meet with kids living at the hospital.

On Saturday morning, a block party, red carpet event for celebrities and kids at Children’s Mercy and bowling tournament will be held at Prairiefire in south Overland Park. A VIP party and auction will also be held at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland on Saturday evening.

“It’s so fantastic,” McKee said. “One of the highlights of the whole weekend is taking the celebrities to the hospital and meeting the kids, playing with the kids, and then meeting with the staff.”

More than 40 celebrities are expected to attend the weekend's events.

In 2017, the weekend raised nearly $2 million for the hospital.

“We are excited about hopefully beating our record from last year, and going from there," McKee said. "Next year is year 10 so that will be the big one.”

