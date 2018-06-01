Big Slick Celebrity Weekend kicks off at Children's Mercy

On Friday, some of the biggest names in Hollywood will take the field at Kauffman Stadium for the annual Big Slick Celebrity Classic Game to raise money for the hospital. (KCTV5)

An event helping children battling rare illnesses and diseases kicked off Friday in Kansas City.

It's generally full of laughs and fun but with a deeper goal of helping kids suffering in the Cancer Center at Children's Mercy Hospital.

Kansas City area native’s Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet, Paul Rudd and David Koechner got the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend started Friday morning in a press conference at the hospital, sharing why they started the event and the impact it has had, not only in the city, but on their own lives.

All four agreed that talking and playing with kids living at the hospital is the best part.

The event has raised $6 million over its nine-year history. In 2017 they raised $1.7 million and so far, in 2018, are on pace to beat that number.

On Friday, the foursome will be joined by fellow metro native Jason Sudeikis and dozens of their celebrity friends at Kauffman Stadium during the annual Big Slick Celebrity Classic Game.

Gates at the K will open at 4:30 p.m. and the softball game starts at 5 p.m.

The Kansas City Royals will also be taking the field Friday as they face off against the Oakland Athletics at 7:15 p.m. A ticket to the Royals game will also get fans into the celebrity game.

Rob Riggle’s brother in law Mark McKee helps organize the event every year. He says the event is perfect for the city.

“I am so excited. This is really just a wonderful thing for the city, it’s a wonderful time of year, a lot of energy so we are really excited,” McKee said.

And it’s not just a softball game.

On Saturday morning, a block party, red carpet event for celebrities and kids at Children’s Mercy and bowling tournament will be held at Prairiefire in south Overland Park. A VIP party and auction will also be held at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland on Saturday evening.

More than 40 celebrities are expected to attend the weekend's events.

“We are excited about hopefully beating our record from last year, and going from there," McKee said. "Next year is year 10 so that will be the big one.”

