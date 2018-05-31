2 in custody following disturbance call at Oak Park Mall - KCTV5 News

2 in custody following disturbance call at Oak Park Mall

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Multiple police cars swarmed the area near Oak Park Mall on Thursday night. 

Police say someone called 911 to report an armed disturbance call inside a store, claiming someone was waiving a gun. 

Officers arrived just before closing time and discovered that's not exactly what happened, but a gun was discovered inside the store. 

Police say the owner of the weapon was licensed to carry, but they and a second person were taken into custody in connection to a theft earlier on Thursday. 

