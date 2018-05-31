2 in custody following disturbance call at Oak Park Mall

Multiple police cars swarmed the area near Oak Park Mall on Thursday night.

Police say someone called 911 to report an armed disturbance call inside a store, claiming someone was waiving a gun.

Officers arrived just before closing time and discovered that's not exactly what happened, but a gun was discovered inside the store.

Police say the owner of the weapon was licensed to carry, but they and a second person were taken into custody in connection to a theft earlier on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.