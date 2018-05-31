Series of unfortunate events keeps KCK neighborhood without power in heat

On an extremely hot day, some residents in KCK neighborhood experienced a power outage after a vehicle struck a power pole.

Unfortunately for neighbors, it wasn’t restored long before it was out again.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Brett Ferguson says a drunk driver struck a power pole moments after he heard gun shots.

Hours later, Ferguson says a box truck tore down a fiber wire hanging over his road.

It snapped at least five power poles, many of the wires hanging over fences and scattered in his backyard.

"“I heard a big loud explosion," Ferguson said. “You can’t do anything about it. It’s just our week.”

Those neighbors were basically trapped without a way out as crews worked to restore power. Many of them were using shade and the ac in their vehicles to stay cool.

Ferguson said the family rented a few generators to try and salvage some food in a refrigerator.

