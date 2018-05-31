Olathe police looking for missing man, 22

Police in Olathe are asking for help in locating a missing 22-year-old man.

Brandon McPearson was last seen in the 1000 block of North Parker Terrace at around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

He's 6'0" and weighs about 172 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt.

Police say he may be a danger to himself.

If you know where he is, please contact police at 913-971-7500.

