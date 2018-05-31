Man, 76, charged with impersonating officer after pulling over woman in Kansas City

A 76-year-old man has been charged with impersonating a police officer to pull over a woman.

Kansas City police say Miller Marks admitted he activated his emergency equipment in order to stop the red SUV because he said the driver was speeding and he was afraid the vehicle may strike his car.

The SUV was pulled over Wednesday night near Blue Parkway and Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City.

Marks was driving a black 2007 Crown Victoria equipped with the emergency lights.

As the officer drove by, they say the suspect got out of his car wearing a Hawaain shirt, khaki shorts and white tennis shoes to approach the woman’s driver side window.

The officer turned around and pulled the man over to question him.

He told police he didn’t issue any citations - then added the woman apologized for speeding.

Officers say Marks told them he was a reserve deputy in Wyandotte County, KS. Kansas City police checked with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office and they advised the reserve deputy program disbanded several years ago.

Marks shares the same last name as Nancy Marks, who is a convicted criminal who claims to have psychic powers. She was the focus of a KCTV5 News investigation after she told people they were cursed and carefully suggested money could possibly solve the problem.

According to police, Miller Marks told them, "I'm guilty, I know shouldn't have done it."

