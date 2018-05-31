GreenPal app, the "Uber of Lawn Care," comes to Kansas City

If you hate mowing and have been considering hiring someone, there’s a new app that aims to cut out the hassle and the risk.

There are plenty of apps that connect you with rides, food, and all kinds of services.

A start-up that’s just come to Kansas City focuses exclusively on lawns, with a model that aims to protect you and the person doing the work.

The GreenPal app was created by Gene Caballero and two friends.

“The light bulb moment went off and I was like, oh yeah, pretty sure that would work," Caballero said. “And so we kind of all had a landscaping business at some point, whether it was just to make beer money or whatever.”

He went into IT while his friend grew into a major middle-Tennessee landscape presence.

They later realized that, like chocolate and peanut butter, their skills would go great together. The revelation came in 2012.

“That was about the time that Air B&B, Uber and Lyft were kind of gaining traction," Caballero said.

Here's how it works: Customers get a list of bids after sending in specifics on their needs and reviews help customers pick. The app also lets them set dates and alerts them to when the job is done.

The staff weeds out fly-by-nighters by requiring references, photos, social security numbers and more.

Austin Mitts, 21, says GreenPal only charges you if you get the client.

Kansas City is the 36th market for GreenPal.

They have 25 lawn care professionals in the metro signed up so far.

